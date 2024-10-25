Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 80,375 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,375 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $658,000.

SJNK stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 55,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,044. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

