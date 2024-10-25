Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 37,024 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,024 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,436. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $143.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

