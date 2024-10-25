Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,199 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 64,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DWX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 934 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,099. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $474.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

