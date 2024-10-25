Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $318.67. The stock had a trading volume of 26,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.40.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

