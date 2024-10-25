DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Raised to $138.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.54.

DTE Energy stock opened at $129.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.67. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $92.58 and a 12 month high of $131.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.35. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

