DT Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $137.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.74. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.56 and a 12-month high of $174.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.83.
Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.83.
Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma
In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,099. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,099. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
