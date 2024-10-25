DT Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in CSX by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 559.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in CSX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CSX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $867,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.61.

CSX opened at $33.10 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

