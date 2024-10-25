DT Investment Partners LLC Has $345,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $174.38 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $178.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.61. The firm has a market cap of $483.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

