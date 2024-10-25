DT Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 192,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $18,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after buying an additional 15,673,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,660,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,972,000 after acquiring an additional 709,113 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015,007 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,363,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,575,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $97.07 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.40.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

