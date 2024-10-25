DT Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

DT Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $174.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $178.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

