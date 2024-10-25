Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski Sells 59,106 Shares of Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 59,106 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $1,857,110.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,170,719.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DFH stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 32.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

