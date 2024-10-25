DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. grew its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 2.4% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 32.5% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $26,544,290.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,581.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $6,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,699,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,938,316.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $26,544,290.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,581.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,132,095 shares of company stock worth $42,890,328 in the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on DraftKings from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

DraftKings Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.31. 2,235,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,274,252. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

