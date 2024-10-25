Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup upgraded shares of Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have GBX 58 ($0.75) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DWL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dowlais Group from GBX 135 ($1.75) to GBX 110 ($1.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dowlais Group from GBX 100 ($1.30) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of DWL stock opened at GBX 53.65 ($0.70) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £729.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.11. Dowlais Group has a one year low of GBX 49.44 ($0.64) and a one year high of GBX 109.95 ($1.43). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 67.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. Dowlais Group’s payout ratio is currently -1,081.08%.

In other Dowlais Group news, insider Roberto Fioroni acquired 83,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £49,515.75 ($64,289.47). Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

