DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Given New $28.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.57% from the company’s current price.

DV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Macquarie reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.06.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $16.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $30,481.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,013.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,820 shares of company stock valued at $153,591. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

