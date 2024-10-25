Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.58 and last traded at $50.17. 10,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 201,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.95.

Dogness (International) Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

Featured Articles

