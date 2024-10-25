DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12, reports. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 18.94%.

OTCMKTS DNBBY opened at $21.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Separately, Citigroup raised DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

