Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Up 5.7% – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $36.23. 11,032,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 74,757,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.99.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $208,000. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,781,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.