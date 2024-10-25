Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,360,637 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 270% from the previous session’s volume of 638,473 shares.The stock last traded at $128.24 and had previously closed at $122.85.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average is $92.11.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.4973 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth about $111,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth $556,000.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

