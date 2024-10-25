Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and traded as high as $60.66. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $60.17, with a volume of 698,562 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $444.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 526,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,551,000 after buying an additional 323,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

