Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

DFSV stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.