Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Holdings Increased by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $16,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,668,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 804.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 16,611 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.48. 29,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,504. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

