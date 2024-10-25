Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $160.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FTAI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Compass Point upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI opened at $143.18 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $149.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.33.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 180.68%. The business had revenue of $443.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 14,553.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 564,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,959,000 after purchasing an additional 560,179 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.