Dero (DERO) Reaches Market Cap of $19.78 Million

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $19.78 million and $7,306.42 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00002040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,753.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.20 or 0.00536073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009012 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.34 or 0.00105295 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.81 or 0.00234405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00027443 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00026696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00070649 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.