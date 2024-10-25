Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts Sells 40,000 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $1,107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,495.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Denali Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of DNLI stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.38.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.22.
View Our Latest Research Report on Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Denali Therapeutics
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.