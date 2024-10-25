Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts Sells 40,000 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $1,107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,495.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,508,000 after purchasing an additional 236,702 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 28.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 402,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 90,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.