Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts Sells 40,000 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Free Report) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $1,107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,495.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,508,000 after purchasing an additional 236,702 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 28.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 402,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 90,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

