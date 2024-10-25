DBV Technologies S.A., a biopharmaceutical company based in France, recently announced significant regulatory developments for its Viaskin Peanut Patch in both the United States and Europe. The company issued a press release on October 22, 2024, titled “DBV Announces Positive Regulatory Updates for the Viaskin Peanut Patch in the United States and Europe,” where they included some preliminary financial results for the quarter ending on September 30, 2024.

The preliminary financial figures outlined in the press release are based on the company’s estimations and information currently available. It is important to note that the final financial results for the specified quarter have not yet been confirmed by management or reviewed by the independent auditors. Therefore, the disclosed financial information should not be regarded as a comprehensive overview of DBV Technologies’ financial standing for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The press release, including the complete text, has been attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the current 8-K report issued by the company. It is also emphasized within the report that the information provided, including the press release, is being furnished and is not to be considered as “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Moreover, this information is not subject to the liabilities of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, nor is it incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except when explicitly mentioned in such filings.

In addition to the financial updates, on the same day, October 22, 2024, DBV Technologies disclosed further details in a separate press release. The full content of this additional press release has also been included as Exhibit 99.1 in the current Form 8-K filing.

The company has furnished the necessary financial statements and exhibits alongside this report as required by Item 9.01 of the 8-K filing. Specifically, Exhibit 99.1 consists of the press release issued on October 22, 2024, while Exhibit 104 includes the Cover Page Interactive Data File.

Lastly, in line with the stipulations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, DBV Technologies S.A. has ensured the signing of this report on October 22, 2024, by Virginie Boucinha, the Chief Financial Officer of the company.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

