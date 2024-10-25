Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 2,532 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,337.59. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

