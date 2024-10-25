Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 3,639 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.22.

ServiceNow Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NOW opened at $956.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $880.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $795.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $979.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

