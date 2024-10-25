Dakota Wealth Management Has $8.75 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 33,107 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,815,185,000 after buying an additional 2,325,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,477,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,730 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,417,958,000 after purchasing an additional 425,438 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after purchasing an additional 293,482 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $95.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average is $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

