Dakota Wealth Management Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WTW opened at $290.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $207.25 and a 52 week high of $303.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.45 and a 200-day moving average of $271.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $321.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

