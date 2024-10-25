Dakota Wealth Management Buys 15,840 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $106.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

