DA Davidson Raises Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $466.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $430.00 to $466.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.00.

NYSE HD traded down $4.23 on Friday, reaching $398.45. 812,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,771. The stock has a market cap of $395.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $421.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,575,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 33,540.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,459 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $513,016,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $301,364,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

