CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Coerente Capital Management

Coerente Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,681 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 28,710 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.0% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its position in CVS Health by 116.2% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.58.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $56.11 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.17.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

