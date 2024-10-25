CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $126.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.75 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 29.58%. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.
Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
