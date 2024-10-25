Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.38.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.52. 215,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,050. The stock has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.59 and a 12 month high of $175.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.16 and its 200-day moving average is $134.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 121.55%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

