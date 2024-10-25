Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Crown has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Crown to earn $6.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $95.24 on Friday. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $110.00 price target on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,323,381.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $958,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,402 shares in the company, valued at $10,970,007.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,323,381.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,799 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

