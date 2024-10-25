CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Burney Co. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.2% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 258.9% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $2,955,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,360,000 after buying an additional 242,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $307.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.47, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.17 and a 1 year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at $38,455,315.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,027,939.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

