Cross Staff Investments Inc Purchases New Position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNOM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Viper Energy by 44.4% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 7,251.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 70,482 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 314,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 42,999 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNOM. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Viper Energy Price Performance

VNOM stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.73.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Viper Energy Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Articles

