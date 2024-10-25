Critical Comparison: National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) & 4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF)

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) and 4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for National CineMedia and 4imprint Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National CineMedia 0 1 3 0 2.75 4imprint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

National CineMedia presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.23%. Given National CineMedia’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than 4imprint Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

69.5% of National CineMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of National CineMedia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares National CineMedia and 4imprint Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National CineMedia 78.04% 3.50% 2.63% 4imprint Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National CineMedia and 4imprint Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National CineMedia $207.60 million 3.28 $705.20 million $34.07 0.21 4imprint Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National CineMedia has higher revenue and earnings than 4imprint Group.

Summary

National CineMedia beats 4imprint Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. The company also sells online and mobile advertising through its Noovie Audience Accelerator product across a suite of Noovie digital properties, such as Name That Movie and Noovie Trivia app to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. It offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands. 4imprint Group plc was formerly known as Bemrose Corporation Public Limited Company and changed its name to 4imprint Group plc in August 2000. The company was incorporated in 1921 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

