Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) & Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Head to Head Analysis

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Credo Technology Group and Allegro MicroSystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credo Technology Group 1 0 7 1 2.89 Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00

Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus price target of $36.56, indicating a potential downside of 7.22%. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus price target of $33.38, indicating a potential upside of 48.33%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than Credo Technology Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

80.5% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Credo Technology Group and Allegro MicroSystems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credo Technology Group $217.59 million 30.24 -$28.37 million ($0.18) -221.28 Allegro MicroSystems $937.99 million 4.71 $152.70 million $0.78 29.24

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than Credo Technology Group. Credo Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Credo Technology Group has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Credo Technology Group and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credo Technology Group -12.05% -3.74% -3.30% Allegro MicroSystems 7.91% 13.88% 10.65%

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Credo Technology Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. It sells its products to hyperscalers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and optical module manufacturers, as well as into the enterprise and HPC markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

