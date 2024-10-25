Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.65 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $148.69 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000572 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000424 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 382,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

