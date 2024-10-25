Creditcoin (CTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $152.09 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 24th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $152.09 million and $5.37 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000447 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 382,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.