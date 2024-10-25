Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Price Performance
NYSE CS opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.36.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Group
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Talen Energy: A Nuclear Power Stock That Can Keep Winning
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars Higher: Can It Keep Climbing?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.