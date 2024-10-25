Court Place Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Markel Group makes up 1.6% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Markel Group by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKL. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,643.50.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,580.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,717. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,568.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,563.54. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,670.24. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

