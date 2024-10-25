Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.85 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.72 or 0.00007000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.85 billion and $109.21 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00038580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00012120 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

