Contrasting Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) and Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Ambu A/S”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Morgan Stanley Direct Lending alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley Direct Lending $275.66 million 6.36 $231.01 million $3.10 6.33 Ambu A/S $684.60 million 6.27 $24.09 million $0.20 91.40

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ambu A/S. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ambu A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 60.60% 12.57% 6.36% Ambu A/S 8.55% 8.09% 6.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Ambu A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Ambu A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 0 5 1 0 2.17 Ambu A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending presently has a consensus target price of $21.42, indicating a potential upside of 9.16%. Given Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is more favorable than Ambu A/S.

Summary

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending beats Ambu A/S on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

About Ambu A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products. It also provides cardiology products consisting of airway management and anaesthesia products, such as bronchoscopes, video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, endobronchial blockers, laryngeal and face masks, breathing bags, and resuscitators. In addition, the company offers extrication collars, CPR breathing barriers, video laryngoscopes, and training manikins. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.