Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $12.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

CSTM has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of CSTM opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Constellium has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $23.20.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.38). Constellium had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellium by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,131,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,550 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,662,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,046,000 after buying an additional 32,548 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Constellium by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,360,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,339,000 after buying an additional 257,618 shares in the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 14.1% during the second quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 1,902,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,860,000 after acquiring an additional 234,756 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Constellium by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

