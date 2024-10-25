Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.38), Briefing.com reports. Constellium had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Constellium Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of CSTM stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,983,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,702. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. Constellium has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

