Compass Point Increases Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Price Target to $36.00

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Compass Point from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tanger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Tanger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of SKT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 116,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,316. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. Tanger has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $34.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in shares of Tanger in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tanger by 35.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tanger in the third quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

