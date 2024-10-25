Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Raised to $6.50

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $4.40 to $6.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COMP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Compass from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

Compass Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. Compass has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.78.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass

In other news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $115,358.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,836.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 164,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $806,118.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,486 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,881.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $115,358.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,836.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,267,261 shares of company stock worth $56,222,967 in the last three months. 6.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

