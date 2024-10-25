Comparing Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) & Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Saul Centers and Global Medical REIT”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $264.08 million 3.63 $52.69 million $1.73 23.10 Global Medical REIT $137.70 million 4.47 $20.61 million $0.23 40.83

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Saul Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Saul Centers has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Saul Centers and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 20.49% 16.61% 2.69% Global Medical REIT 4.18% 1.09% 0.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Saul Centers and Global Medical REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Medical REIT 0 0 3 0 3.00

Saul Centers currently has a consensus target price of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.84%. Global Medical REIT has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.81%. Given Global Medical REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Saul Centers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of Saul Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Saul Centers pays out 136.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT pays out 365.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Saul Centers beats Global Medical REIT on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties. Over 85% of the Company’s property operating income is generated from properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

